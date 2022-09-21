11th Annual Night of Recognition returns to recognize three patients, caregivers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 11th Annual Night of Recognition returns after a two-year hiatus to recognize three patients and those who participated in the various stages of their care.

The WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center will recognize them on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Morgantown Event Center.

“We are excited to welcome this event back after being unable to hold it due to COVID. We will, once again, celebrate and recognize our patients, physicians, and staff who work tirelessly to ensure the recovery of trauma patients,” Alison Wilson, M.D., executive chair of the WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute, said. “This event is special to us because it recognizes those who often don’t receive credit for their roles during such critical times. It is an honor and privilege to be able to take this time to focus on those individuals and show them the impact they have on their patients every day.”

At the event, each patient’s story will be told and those who participated in their care will be presented with a Cornerstone of Recovery Award. Approximately 70 awards will be presented.

This year’s honored patients include:

James Moore, 17, of Barnesville, Ohio, who was in a motor vehicle collision

Rebecca Yuhas, 45, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, who was in an ATV accident

Weston Mazey, 14, of Morgantown, who was injured playing baseball.

The evening will begin with a reception followed by welcome remarks and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program, including the presentation of awards, will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Patients recognized at previous Night of Recognition celebrations will also be in attendance.

Proceeds from the Night of Recognition provide crucial funds to the WVU School of Medicine Department of Surgery to help support the Trauma Center’s Injury Prevention Outreach Programs, which provide education to people of all ages.

The Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center, located at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, was created in the 1980s with the assistance and support of the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd.

Each year, the Trauma Center treats more than 3,000 patients from all over West Virginia, as well as those from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Click here for registration and sponsorship information for the event. The deadline to register is Sept. 23.

