Billy Joe Kyer, 41, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1981, a son of William Kyer of Weston and Debra Abel Kyer of Fairmont. He graduated high school from Weston High. He worked for over 17 years as a mechanic for Christy Machine. He most loved his family and spending time with them, but he also loved fishing, hunting and camping. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years Chelsea Nicholson Kyer; three daughters Jamie Kyer, Shawna Kyer and Paige Kyer; two stepsons Cody Paugh and Justin Lettea; two brothers William “Hoppy” Kyer and Delbert Kyer; and several nieces and nephews: Casey, Hunter, Jacob, Dylan, Nevaeh and Ryder Kyer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Smith and Mary Jo Kyer and Walter and Ellen Fox. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.