Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Lewis County’s Elleonna Stump

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County volleyball is coming off of a sectional appearance last season and is starting the year with nine wins. For Elleonna Stump, a captain for the team, it’s the connection that the team has made through the years that has propelled the team to success this season.

“We all played travel ball. We have a lot of connections together,” said Stump. “I knew it was going to be a good year. We have really good aspects with hitting, back row, and we’re really fluid with each other and can connect really well. It’s just like playing rec ball with your favorite people.”

Stump is a star player that plays every position on the floor. In a matchup with Calhoun, stump rarely left the court despite constant rotation through offense and defense. It doesn’t even phase her.

“I don’t get tired, I love this,” said Stump. “This is my favorite thing in the whole world. Playing around the whole place. My favorite is the back row. I used to love the front row, but my favorite is the back row. You make the assist. It’s amazing. It’s just, it’s awesome.”

The team is building something special in Lewis County. It starts with team chemistry. Head coach Julie Oldaker says that it’s all about team over self and that stump is a reflection of that.

“This team is my sisters,” said Stump. “They really are. Last year we had a really hard time connecting. Now all of us are the same. We’re best friends and sisters.”

The community helps as well, rallying behind a team that knows it can take on any challenge as long as it’s we over me.

“When we have to boost ourselves up, we keep going down,” said Stump. “When we hear the crowd, it’s our boost.”

