Bridgeport police asking for help in identifying alleged shoplifter

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in an ongoing investigation for a shoplifting incident that took place on Main Street.

According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the shoplifting took place on Sept. 4 at 9:45 p.m. at BFS on Main Street in Bridgeport.

“The male selected merchandise from the store shelves and failed to make payment before leaving the store,” said Collins.

Based on surveillance footage, Collins has been able to determine the white male is approximately 6′0″ with dark brown hair and was driving a white Ford Fusion.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with “Tune Squad” on the front of the shirt and “Space Jam” characters on the back of the shirt, tan shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Collins by email or by phone at 304-848-8260 or 304-848-6111.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.