I-79 entrance ramp in Marion County closes for diesel fuel spill

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An entrance ramp of I-79 in Marion County is closed after diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

Diesel fuel from a tank has spilled onto I-79 northbound at mile marker 139, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

The spill happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other lanes of I-79 are closed as a result of the fuel spill, officials said.

Authorities said Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Winfield District Fire Department are responding to the fuel spill.

The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management is asking motorists to use an alternate route as crews work to clean up the spill.

Officials did not provide an estimate for when the entrance ramp will reopen.

