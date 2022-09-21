Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a high-pressure system brought dry, stable air into our region. The nice weather lasts into this afternoon, but tonight, a cold front will push in and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, about 10 degrees above-average for September. After 9 PM, a line of showers and thunderstorms pushes into our region, with a few of them bringing downpours in the process. Those storms leave after midnight. A few of them could even bring heavy rain and gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has part of our area under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of an isolated severe storm. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, light winds will start coming from the northwest, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. More showers, and even an embedded thunderstorm, will push into our region tomorrow morning, which means you may need an umbrella for the commute. By the afternoon, however, the rain is southeast of us, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, below-average for late-September. A high-pressure system will then push in from Canada towards the end of the week, keeping a cool air mass in our region and resulting in highs in the mid-to-upper-60s as we conclude the workweek. On the bright side, skies will be mostly clear by Friday. Our region starts out nice and dry over the weekend, but by Sunday, another cold front will bring scattered showers into our region, so the weekend will conclude with some rain. Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the first half of next week. In short, today will be nice and sunny, tonight will be stormy, and the first few days of fall will feel like the season.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds throughout the day. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s in some areas. Overall, the last day of summer will feel like the season. High: 86.

Tonight: Skies start out mostly cloudy, then around midnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our area. Some could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. Those thunderstorms should leave overnight, but more showers pop up tomorrow morning. WInds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and rainy. Low: 64.

Thursday: Any rain showers tomorrow morning will leave before midday. During the afternoon hours, skies will be partly sunny, with northwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-60s, about 10 degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, the first day of the fall season will feel like the season. High: 68.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with north-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, below-average for late-September. Overall, Friday will be a cool, quiet day. High: 64.

