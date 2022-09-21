JT Daniels continues to impress on and off the field for the Mountaineers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell knew coming in that Daniels would be an intelligent guy that would come in prepared and give everything he has, what you can’t predict is how well he’ll be received by the players, but the chemistry could not be stronger.

Daniels has earned the respect of his fellow Mountaineers and done a great job developing as a leader, which you can see paying off in his game

Harrell noted how Daniels sees the game really well, and sees it how you want to see it. He’s made the right calls on protection, it comes natural to him.

Taking a look at the state sheet, Daniels currently has the longest pass in the Big 12, a 67-yard catch and run by Bryce Ford-Wheaton against Kansas.

Daniels is a guy who has exceeded expectations and with that comes a freedom in decision making from offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, “Let the quarterback if he can handle and if he wants to, give him freedom and let him go play and you know if, usually if the quarterback feels good about a play and if he doesn’t its not gonna work and so if I call a play he doesn’t like and he calls something he does like it will probably work better,” said Harrell.

