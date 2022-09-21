Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 21st, 2022

Summer ended on a very nice note!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Today is the last day of summer and what a beautiful one it was. Temperatures were nice and warm for everyone, from the mid to upper 80s. But changes are coming. We have a front north of us and ahead of that front, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Most of the active weather will stay in OH and PA, but our northern counties could see some of the action too, later tonight. Overnight we will become cloudier with light showers in the morning, that’s when the front moves through. Skies will begin to clear later tomorrow, but we will then be in the colder air and only get into the 60s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers and possible thunderstorms: Low: 65

Thursday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy: High 69

Friday: Cool start, then sunny: High 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 70

