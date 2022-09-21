Local thrift store turns break-in into a blessing.

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - My Thrifty Mama turned a break-in into a blessing.

Part owner Hollie Vaughn said they noticed someone had been staying in the store’s storage trailer on September 14.

“Someone had broken in and had probably camped out there for a few days. They had torn out a lot and did a lot of damage to the building and to the structure. So, there was just a lot to have to go through,” she explained.

Vaughn added they were forced to shut down the store over the weekend to clean up the trailer. They had to throw several things out. However, they were able to salvage a few items that they decided to give to those in need.

“It also gave us the opportunity to set a bunch of stuff out for free. When we did, within 24 hours, the majority of everything we set out for free was gone,” she said.

Vaughn explained they wanted to make something good out of a bad situation.

She added the family’s faith has guided them through this time, and she was willing to forgive those who broke into the trailer.

“Although it was really hard to see that someone could come in and demolish and break and steal things that didn’t belong to them. Really, the Lord forgives me so much. So, it was the least that we could do,” Vaughn said.

They planned to eventually remove the trailer to make space for another storage building.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.