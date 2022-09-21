Mon County circuit judge announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022.

He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

Judge Gaujot says it has been a privilege to serve Monongalia County.

It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve the Monongalia County Bar and the citizens of Monongalia County and the state of West Virginia as Judge of the Circuit Court for the 17th Judicial Circuit for the last 13-plus years. I hope and pray that my legacy is, that as judge, I maintained the public’s trust, faithfully discharged my solemn obligation to equal justice under the law, was fair to all, and ruled according to the facts and law in every case that came before me and did so without fear or favor. After December 31, 2022, I hope to spend more time with my family, especially my grandchildren: Katya, a freshman at WVU; Arden, a freshman at Southern Garrett High School in Oakland, Maryland; and Asa, a student at Mountain Laurel Learning Center in Thomas, W.Va. However, with that being said, I fully understand that they may not care to spend more time with an old man. Also, plans are being made with my wonderful wife of fifty-five years to stay connected to our many friends, travel the U.S. and the world, and relax at our cabin in the mountains of Pocahontas County. Hopefully, I can find time for my passions: skiing, hunting, fishing and picking my banjo.

Judge Gaujot is a lifelong resident of West Virginia.

He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from West Virginia University in 1968 and his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1971.

He began the practice of law as an assistant attorney general. In 1974, he began a general practice of law, primarily as a litigator, and continued that practice until his appointment to the bench. His practice included the areas of personal injury, product liability, domestic relations, contracts, wills and estate, higher education, criminal law, corporate law, and other general areas of law.

He has served on the Board of Directors of the West Virginia University Alumni Association and the Board of Directors of the Mon General Hospital Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.