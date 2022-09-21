Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office will feature the Clay-Battelle High School vs. Tygart Valley High School gridiron matchup as the Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.

Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office inform the respective coaches as to the dangers of opioid use and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.

The week culminates with the Attorney General’s Office staffing an information booth to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.

“Prevention remains key in tackling the devastation wrought by opioid abuse once and for all,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Each week this initiative provides yet another opportunity to present lifesaving information to communities across West Virginia. Without education, addiction can begin with treatment for the most routine of injuries, so it is crucial that we inform everyone – young and old – about the risks of prescription opioids in hopes that added awareness can make the difference in stopping senseless death.”

The initiative, now in its sixth year, is part of a broader partnership to tackle opioid use in high school athletics involving the Attorney General’s Office, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Board of Medicine.

“We welcome the Attorney General’s office for the game and to pass out literature and information about opioid addiction,” said Clay-Battelle Principal David Cottrell. “As with anything, you gotta educate the kids. You gotta do a grass roots effort of education, and it’s true for the adults who come to the game. A lot of adults aren’t aware of the extent of this opioid problem, too. Our football games are community events and a great way to get information out.”

Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but they do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects. The medication also carries striking similarities to heroin.

The Attorney General and his partners worry the unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers to treat athletic injuries could lead to increased dependence, abuse and addiction.

Parents and caregivers are urged to discuss alternative treatment plans with their child’s healthcare provider. Such alternatives include physical, occupational and massage therapy, along with chiropractic medicine, acupuncture and over-the-counter medications.

If an opioid proves necessary, parents and caregivers are encouraged to only use the medication as directed, closely monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of any unused pills and talk about the inherent dangers of misuse, abuse and sharing.

