People’s Bank Player of the Week: Trinity’s Levi Teets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity’s Levi Teets is our Peoples Bank Player of the Week.

Teets has impressed for the Warriors this season, totaling over 50% of the teams touchdowns with 14 in just four weeks.

“Well I just gotta give a lot credit first of all to my teammates just blocking for me, the line, they’ve been doing amazing job so far throughout the whole season, especially last week the holes and everything was opening up and even the wide receivers blocking downfield, I wouldn’t be able to do it without them I can’t go 11 on 1,″ said Teets.

A full six of those TDs were put up in last Friday’s game against Hancock, “It’s just exciting it’s like playing Madden out there its just exciting being in the end zone lot and just celebrating with all the guys after every one,” said the senior.

Teets says it’s his speed that allows him the ability to get to the outside and break away from the defense, that’s what has made him have the success he’s found and how he’s grown as a player. His IQ is a big component of his progression with the Warriors throughout the years as well, stating he’s able to find the hold on the field and read the defense better now.

While he’s matured on the field, his off the gridiron role has expanded just as much, “It’s definitely important to be a big leader since we only have three senior this year so we all have to be very vocal and bring up the guys, we have a lot of young players, lot of guys who have never played football before so we just have to always be positive with them, if they make a bad play jus tell them move onto the next one, keep your head up, move on to the next one and if they make a good play than give them all the praise that they deserve,” said Teets.

Currently Teets has 983 all-purpose yards and 26 tackles on the year to play a part in Trinity’s 3-1 record.

At the end of the day, it’s about the love of Friday nights, “Just the atmosphere, even though we are a small school, everyone comes out to the games in the school so it’s a really nice exciting time on the hill, everyone cheering your name, it just is special,” said Teets.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.