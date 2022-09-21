Salem man hits another man in the head with a pipe over missing shoes, police say

(WBKO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he hit a man in the head with a pipe after questioning him about a missing pair of shoes.

Officers were dispatched to Dollar General in Salem around 3:30 Monday afternoon and saw a man covered in blood that was coming from the back of his head, according to a criminal complaint.

The man had a “large laceration on the upper back part of his skull,” officers said.

Court documents say the man was invited inside a home to speak with George Cullers, 49, of Salem, about a missing pair of shoes. As he turned to leave, Cullers “pulled out a large galvanized pipe and hit him over the head with said pipe.”

The victim reportedly said he almost passed out while he was trying to run away, and bystanders at Dollar General called 911 for him.

A witness of the incident said Cullers hit the man with the pipe so hard that he fell into a window and broke it, officers said.

Officers found Cullers at the home “standing next to the metal pipe alleged to be used in the assault” with “blood spatter” on it.

Cullers has been charged with malicious assault.

