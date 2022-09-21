Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween.

Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.

“From our local businesses, from our local hotels, restaurants, even the gas stations, well, especially the gas stations, but even the little stores that you see. Walmart gets a lot of business off of our different events, cause if someone is ghost hunting and needs to get a digital recorder or if their hungry while they’re here on tour or overnight ghosts hunts whatever they have to get and come in and of course all of the hotel rooms that people book when they come, so our businesses around this area are very happy with us and where happy with them to as long as we can bringing people in we can keep on boosting Lewis county and Weston.”

Jordan-Gleason said, this attraction brings in tons of tourists from not only around the state, but around the world.

“We get around 70,000 visitors a year during this next 6-week period we’ll have 35,000 of those visitors and they come from all over the country and all over the world. You’d be surprised at how many Irish accents, and English accents , Australian accents people come in from all over to not only see the biggest haunted destination in the country but also one of the top haunted houses in the country .”

She said, this is the 2nd largest hand cut sandstone building in the world. If that alone doesn’t make you want to come check it out.

Jordan-Gleason told us what you can expect from this haunted attraction.

“People can expect to have a great time here at the Asylum. We consider ourselves a haunt destination, so we give folks not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, but 6 different reasons to come. So, everything they want to come and check out whether it’s our overnight ghost hunts, our nighttime tours, our paranormal tours, zombie paintball, flashlight tours, the haunted house, daytime tours, history, paranormal, whatever they’re looking for Hearsemania, Fall Fest, we’ve got it all right here something for everybody in your family.”

They will start their Asylum After Dark event this weekend through October. Additionally, they will have more events starting throughout the month of October.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.