Deer archery, crossbow seasons begins this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.

“With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better time to be in West Virginia than right now,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I want to encourage everyone to find an excuse to participate in this incredible season and enjoy our forests and public hunting lands as fall color begins to set in around the state in the coming weeks. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a million times again, hunting is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and I’m so honored to highlight all of the opportunities we have here in our beautiful state.”

West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons will remain open through Dec. 31.

The state’s antlerless deer split seasons will open in select counties starting Oct. 20, the two-week buck firearms season is scheduled to open Nov. 21 and a deer muzzleloader season will be open Dec. 12-18.

Additionally, a split season for youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS hunters will be open Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 26-27.

“If it’s been a while since you’ve gone hunting in West Virginia, the fall seasons are a great time to get back in the game,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for always championing our natural resources and promoting our hunting and fishing opportunities to the world. Without his help, we wouldn’t be able to do all that we’re doing to encourage folks to enjoy outdoor adventures in our great state.”

The deer archery and crossbow seasons are a good opportunity for hunters to stock their freezers with meat for winter. Gov. Justice says hunters may take up to two deer in one day, but only one antlered deer may be taken per day.

Additional deer stamps are limited to two per hunter.

Hunters who purchase a license and RB/RRB stamps before the archery and crossbow seasons start can take up to two additional deer.

West Virginia residents and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but West Virginia resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT license holders are not required to purchase additional archery stamps.

The Class RRB stamp is required for nonresident hunters who want to take additional deer.

The WVDNR also wants to remind hunters that Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are under special regulations. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless.

Hunters may purchase their license and stamps by clicking here or at an authorized license retailer.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.