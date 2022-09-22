Defendant allegedly connected to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death to be arraigned

James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger will be arraigned in Clarksburg.

Sean McKinnon, 36, will be arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Clarksburg.

McKinnon will be represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Katy Cimino.

The other two men indicted last month in connection to Bulger’s death, Fotios Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, have not been scheduled for a hearing.

McKinnon is currently being held in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death in October of 2018 while all were incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, officials said Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, officials said.

McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas is still incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero is no longer being held at USP Hazelton but remains housed in the federal prison system.

Bulger was 89 years old when he died.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Three men indicted in connection to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death

