Edwin R. Marple, Jr., 91, of Indian Run, Salem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Hettie, Braxton County, on December 24, 1930, a son of the late Edwin Ross Marple Sr. & Delphia Ola (Lewis) Marple. On December 4, 1954, he married Roberta Mae (Grant) Marple, who preceded him in death on July 26, 2017, after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by two children, Susan Jane Marple of Sistersville; and James Edwin Marple and his fiancé Anna of Salem; five grandchildren, Joshua Joe Dotson, Fairmont; Jessica Sue Dotson of Pennsboro; McKenzie Morgan, Salem; James R. Marple, Salem; and Kelsie Rohrbough and her husband Elbert of Charleroi, PA; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Everly Rohrbough. A brother, Oran Lane Marple and his wife Sharon, of Wolf Summit; his sister, Janice Carne of Martinsburg; a sister-in-law Christine Marple of Cleveland, OH; his nephews, Oran Marple, Paul Marple, James Marple, Brian Marple; his nieces Kim Tenda and Michelle ; and a great-niece Emily Marple and great-nephew Trey Marple. He was also preceded in death by his brother Eldon Marple; and Dale Marple and his wife Rose. Edwin graduated from Bristol High School in 1947 and also attended Coplin United Methodist Church. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War, and he retired as a Quality Control Foreman from Ford Motor Company in 1978. He enjoyed the outdoors, including deer hunting, farming, attending turkey shoots, spending time with family and eating good food. Edwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 6 p.m. on Friday, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with Pastor John Freeman presiding. Interment will follow in Coplin Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

