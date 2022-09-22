Fairmont man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man pleaded guilty this week to possessing fentanyl, officials said.

Charles Edward Bell, Jr., 25, of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Bell admitted to possessing fentanyl in Marion County in March of 2021, Ihlenfeld said.

Bell faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

