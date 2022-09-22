Fairmont State announces 2022 Homecoming Court candidates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates, with a total of 10 students on the ballot for Homecoming Royalty.

“This is an exceptional group of students,” said Fairmont State University Assistant Director of Student Life, Justin Rader. “These student leaders are fantastic representatives of Fairmont State University, and we are so excited to have them on this year’s court. We’re looking forward to celebrating each of them during our Homecoming events.”

Homecoming Royalty will be crowned on Saturday, Sept. 24 at halftime during the during the Fighting Falcons football game against UNC Pembroke.

The following are the Homecoming Court candidates:

Rosemary Velazquez Rosemary is a member of YoungLife, Chi Alpha, the Masquers, Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honorary and the Creative Sustainability Council. She is a junior from Mannington, WV and majoring in Psychology. Her hobbies include baking, thrifting and crocheting. Rosemary is escorted by Andrew Gallo.

Isaac Leech Isaac is the vice president of the Student Government Association. He is a graduate student from Wheeling, WV, majoring in National Security and Intelligence. His hobbies include watching movies, playing video games and collecting foreign currencies. Isaac is escorted by Mackenzie Holloway.

Madelyn Moore Madelyn is a member of Chi Alpha, the Masquers, a tutor in the LEAD center and sings in the choir on campus. She is a sophomore from Millsboro, Delaware, majoring in English and National Security and Intelligence. Some of her hobbies include outdoors activities, music, art and spending time with friends. Madelyn is escorted by Matt Barrish.

Eli Dozer Eli is the Fairmont State University Board of Governors student representative for the Student Government Association. He is from Clarksburg, WV and serves as a peer mentor at the University. Eli is a senior Business Management major. Some of his hobbies include going to the gym, playing games and making money. Eli is escorted by Maiya Bennett.

Peyton Barnes Peyton is the Black Student Union president and Student Athlete Advisory Committee president. She also serves as the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority vice president, treasurer and domestic violence chapter coordinator. Peyton is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and the Fairmont State University Acrobatics & Tumbling Team. She is a Senior from Waldorf, Maryland, majoring in Criminal Justice, National Security and Intelligence and Political Science. Some of her hobbies include reading, listening to music, long road trips, swimming at the beach, community service and hanging out with family and friends. Peyton is escorted by Janai Jenkins.

Caomi Fitz Caomi is a member of Delta Zeta, Residence Life, Whetstone, Behavioral Health Association and the Honors Program. She is a senior from Fairmont, WV, majoring in Psychology and Art. Some of her hobbies are creating jewelry, baking, creating meaningful art and hanging out with friends. Caomi is escorted by Madeline Sorensen.

Joel Phelps Joel is a member of Chi Alpha from Martinsburg, WV. He is majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance. His hobbies are weightlifting, baseball, football and playing the piano and banjo. Joel is escorted by Everly Baker.

Neveah Colliers Neveah is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Black Student Union, Model United Nations, National Society of Leadership and Success and the National Security and Intelligence Student Association. She is a Senior from Weirton, WV, majoring in Political Science, National Security and Intelligence and Spanish. Some of her hobbies are painting, drawing, hiking, camping and baking. Neveah is escorted by Trey Jones.

Asia-Lynn Cooper Asia-Lynn is a member of Kappa Kappa Psi, the Fairmont State Marching Band, Falcons with Pride, Fairmont State Women’s Rugby, the Comic Club and is a Resident Assistant. She is a senior from Clendenin, WV, majoring in Psychology and Sociology. Some of her hobbies include reading, listening and playing music, cooking and meeting new people. Asia-Lynn is escorted by James Carrier.

Colton Daft Colton is the YoungLife president and campus leader, the Masquers publicity officer, vice president of Alpha Psi Omega and an Orientation Leader. He is a senior from Farmington, WV, majoring in English. Some of his hobbies include theatre, baking, working with kids through the arts and youth groups that he assists with and spending time with family and friends. Colton is escorted by Abigail Peterman.



Click here for a full schedule of Homecoming events.

