First at 4 Forum: Robinson Grand’s Jason Young

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about an upcoming improv comedy act that takes place tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets for The Second City - “Out of the House Party.”

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.