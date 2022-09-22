First at 4 Forum: Robinson Grand’s Jason Young

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about an upcoming improv comedy act that takes place tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets for The Second City - “Out of the House Party.”

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Mrs. West Virginia Jami Myer
First at 4 Forum: Mrs. West Virginia Jami Myer
First at 4 Forum: Mon Health CEO David Goldberg
First at 4 Forum: Mon Health CEO David Goldberg
