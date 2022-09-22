Frederick J. Stout, 89, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born in Stonewood on October 26, 1932, a son of the late Fred and Leila Moodispaugh Stout. Surviving are one daughter, Marsha Huet and her husband Donald “Donnie” of Clarksburg; two grandsons, Justin Fraser and his wife Kelly and Alexander Fraser; and one great granddaughter, Elsie Fraser. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Anabelle Posey and one brother, Richard “Buckshot” Stout. Mr. Stout was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, United States Army Veteran and retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass. While working at PPG, he also started Stout Construction Company which he owned for many years. Fred’s passion was riding motorcycles. He was a member od Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion, Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, and Clarksburg Aerie No. Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was also a former member of the Stonewood City Council and the Shriners. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

