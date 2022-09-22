Frederick J. Stout

Frederick J. Stout
Frederick J. Stout(Picasa | Frederick J. Stout)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frederick J. Stout, 89, of Stonewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born in Stonewood on October 26, 1932, a son of the late Fred and Leila Moodispaugh Stout. Surviving are one daughter, Marsha Huet and her husband Donald “Donnie” of Clarksburg; two grandsons, Justin Fraser and his wife Kelly and Alexander Fraser; and one great granddaughter, Elsie Fraser. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Anabelle Posey and one brother, Richard “Buckshot” Stout. Mr. Stout was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, United States Army Veteran and retired from Pittsburgh Plate Glass.  While working at PPG, he also started Stout Construction Company which he owned for many years. Fred’s passion was riding motorcycles.  He was a member od Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion, Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, and Clarksburg Aerie No. Fraternal Order of Eagles.  He was also a former member of the Stonewood City Council and the Shriners. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.  A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area. Including one at a home in...
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
Two people in Illinois have claimed the Mega Millions jackpot.
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
Bridgeport shoplifter
Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified
A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
More than $4.2 million mailed to 8,200 West Virginians

Latest News

Edwin R. Marple, Jr.
Edwin R. Marple, Jr.
Billy Joe Kyer
Billy Joe Kyer
Mary Lou Merroto
Mary Lou Merroto
Larry Franklin Burkhammer
Larry Franklin Burkhammer