Glenville State holds grand opening to showcase renovated dining areas

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two grand opening events were held at Glenville State University this week to celebrate the completion of months of renovations to the campus’s dining facilities.

Throughout the summer, the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center underwent a $1.5 million transformation.

The renovations include updates to the cafeteria serving and dining room areas, the addition of fresh casual restaurant chain Freshens, an updated grill, and a self-service convenience store. A ribbon cutting event took place on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

As part of the grand opening celebration, both Freshens and Cedar Creek Grill B+F offered free samples of menu items including rice bowls, smoothies, flatbreads, and more.

Students who visited the grand opening were also able to enter drawings to win several prizes and could pick up free giveaways.

A “We Proudly Serve” Starbucks coffee shop was also added to Louis Bennett Hall as part of the investment in the center of campus adjacent to the Pioneer Campus Store.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the ribbon was officially cut on the coffee shop, although it has been in operation since the fall semester began in August.

“These renovations are for the students – that was our main focus. We hope these new accommodations make their time on our campus more comfortable and give them more dining options,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “I am very pleased with the result of these renovations – and I believe that the students are as well – and I appreciate everyone who was involved in the process.”

Students, faculty, staff, members of the Glenville State University Board of Governors and representatives from Aramark Collegiate Hospitality were all on hand for the grand opening events.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.