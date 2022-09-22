Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday started out sunny and hot, with highs in the upper-80s, before a cold front pushed in from the northwest last night and brought scattered showers and thunderstorms into West Virginia, resulting in half an inch of rain in some areas. We’ll see a few more showers this morning, so expect some light rain on your commute. Then by the afternoon, any leftover rain is gone, and skies will be partly sunny, with scattered cloud cover. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s in some areas. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, as a high-pressure system pushes in from the northwest. Winds will be light, and the combination of clear skies and cooler air from Canada results in lows in the mid-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds pushing in during the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s at most, over ten degrees cooler-than-average for late-September. Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper-60s, and combined with partly sunny skies, Saturday will be nice. Then on Sunday, scattered showers, and even a few downpours, will push in and bring some rain into our region. A few more showers are possible on Monday and maybe even on Tuesday, although there is uncertainty in some of the models. After Tuesday, however, a high-pressure system should bring partly sunny skies for the rest of the week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper-60s, so the last week of September will be cool and mostly quiet. In short, the first few days of fall will feel like the season, and skies will be partly clear for the most part, barring some rain early next week.

Today: Any leftover shower from this morning will leave before midday. By the afternoon hours, skies will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds lasting throughout the day. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Overall, today will certainly feel like the first day of fall, but at least we’ll see some sunshine. High: 70.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some patchy fog possible. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, well below-average for September. Overall, tonight will be mild and quiet. Low: 47.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the morning. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s, more like October than late-September. Overall, tomorrow will be cool and sunny. High: 66.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds throughout the day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, several degrees below-average for September. Overall, Saturday will be cool and partly sunny. High: 71.

