Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | September 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fall has not just simply descended upon us, it has busted down the doors and made itself known! A cold front crossing this morning came at the perfect time to usher us into fall weather. Skies will continue clearing through tonight, and while winds will also be diminishing, they’ll stay breezy enough overnight to keep widespread fog from developing. The lack of cloud cover tonight will allow for morning lows to be well below average, in the low to mid-40s in the lowlands and upper 30s in the mountains. High temperatures tomorrow will be even cooler than today’s, despite more sunshine; lowlands will struggle to exceed anything past the mid-60s, and some of the mountains may only max out in the 50s. Clouds do make a return late Friday night and will be more abundant throughout Saturday. These clouds are in anticipation of our next cold front, expected to push showers into our area for Sunday. As the front crosses in the afternoon/early evening, there may be some non-severe thunderstorms coming in as well. Showers will likely linger past the front’s crossing, dissipating later Monday morning. Through the rest of next week, we’re not really expecting any rain, but temperatures will remain cool, staying in the 60s.

Tonight: Clearing skies and a light breeze. Low: 46

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 65

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 70

Sunday: Showers likely; thunderstorms possible. High: 71

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.