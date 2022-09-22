Local food pantry struggles under the weight of inflation

This local food pantry is feeling the strain of inflation.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Good Shepherd Food Pantry is feeling the punch of inflation.

This comes during a time when pantry staff have to buy more of their supply since the Mountaineer Food Bank has less free food to distribute.

This is according to Pantry Organizer Linda Crocker. She said they typically get a certain allocation of food from the Mountaineer Food Bank. That usually means picking from eight to 12 types of food but this month they only had four types of food to choose from.

It’s a double set back with inflation added into the mix.

“When I had my interview in May, I was complaining that the bread had gone from 89 cents to 99 cents. Now it’s gone to $1.09,” Crocker said.

Good Shepherd Food Pantry has had to cut back on the amount of food they put in their bags for homeless people, according to Crocker.

She worries about how sustainable the food pantry will be in the long term with inflation and the age of the church congregation the pantry is affiliated with.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact the church at 304-428-1525.

To see our previous coverage on how inflation’s impacted Good Shepherd Food Pantry click here.

