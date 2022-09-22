Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment

The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, could change how curriculum...
The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, could change how curriculum decisions in West Virginia schools are made.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment also known as Amendment 4 is making its way to voters in November. If passed the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval.

Adam Cheeseman the superintendent of Doddridge County said, he has some questions about it.

He said, it would take some control as far as when changes are made and implemented away from school districts.

“Some of our rules, some of our policies, some of our waivers from our county systems would need to be accomplished in a timely manner, and so how long would we have to wait for some of those to get pushed through is one question.”

Cheeseman said, the legislature could potentially undo months of hard work of local educators.

“All the time spent by our state department or even by our local department our local boards have had all the time spent in developing, these could be overturned with a simple majority vote by a group of people that might not be experts in education.”

This could cause a shift in county school programs.

Cheeseman said, because of a lack of information on the amendment at the moment it is hard to tell what kind of impact it will have on schools.

“How that might impact us is yet to be seen, but I do think communication is pivotal with it and working together to best support our kids.”

