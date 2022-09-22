Mon Health is one step closer to building Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On September 16, Mon Health System announced they were approved to open a neighborhood hospital in Bridgeport.

This wasn’t the first of its kind to come to the area. Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital opened in December 2021.

“As Marion was losing health care, we stepped up WVU Medicine stepped up, and now we have two hospitals. We looked where else are there areas that need improved access. Harrison County came off as an area,” CEO and President of Mon Health David Goldberg explained.

Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital would have 10 inpatient beds and eight emergency beds. The hospital would be located at Charles Pointe.

“The location that we are coming into at Charles Pointe wasn’t our first choice of a location,” Goldberg said.

However, he explained that after some meetings they realized it would be the perfect location.

“Menards coming and the growth of the commercial and retail base made great sense. They came to us, and they partnered with us to give us property to be able to build right there at Charles Pointe,” Goldberg added.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.