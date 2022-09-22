The Mountaineer offense continues to improve

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The present and future of the Mountaineers offense looks promising.

On Saturday we saw four different quarterbacks add a touchdown to their stat sheet, Harrell credits the success the younger guys had on the focus they show during games: they stay in it, stay prepared and that allowed them to bee ready when their time came, even though they aren’t the guys receiving the bulk of the reps.

Lets put some numbers to it, the gold and blue’s passing attack is averaging almost 293 yards per game, the fourth best mark in the Big 12 and lies within the top 20 among those in the Power 5. They’ve been able to score an average of 46 points per game, tied for 11th best in the nation, and have excelled on third down, converting 54.3% of the time, which ranks them 14th nationally.

True freshman CJ Donaldson has used 29 carries to achieve 274 yards, good for an average of 9.4 yards per carry and six touchdowns, the latter being the best mark currently in the Big 12.

Diving into the offensive line, something the Mountaineers are focused on is continuing to build depth within an experienced line right now. Neal Brown broke down how those older guys in the trenches have developed: back in 2020, they were young, in 20211 they added some pieces with Wyatt Milum and Doug Nester and now, flash forward to 2022 and they are older, mature and have a bunch of guys who have played a lot of snaps. That experience is a recipe for success and a group looked to for some of thee heavy lifting on offense.

