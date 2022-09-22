Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged in Marion County after officers said she allowed a 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour while she was “passed out” in a bed.

Officers were dispatched to a hotel in Marion County Tuesday afternoon for a 3-year-old child who had been “running through the parking lot unattended for approximately one hour” and found the child in the front office of the hotel when they arrived on scene, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they found 41-year-old Alexandria Quiggle, of Clarksburg, in a hotel room “lying in bed, passed out” after about two hours of searching.

While speaking to Quiggle, authorities said she “appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances” and was placed under arrest without incident.

Court documents say police conducted a search warrant and found methamphetamine, needles, packaging materials and “other evidence of drug usage.” Methamphetamine was also found in a zippered pouch that Quiggle had on her person.

Quiggle has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and other capias charges. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $27,424 bond.

