WVU's band makes stop at James Monroe High School

WVU band members play at James Monroe High School
WVU band members play at James Monroe High School(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia University’s band made a special stop in Monroe County on their way to play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Thursday night. Students from area schools in the county were able to watch as the band played fan favorites including the WVU Fight Song.

The high school’s principal, Angela Mann says the band’s stop was something they all enjoyed.

“Some of our kids would never see anything like this in their lifetime. So it’s great that they got the opportunity to see them play. I’m sure they’re all up there dancing and cheering. They’ve really enjoyed this performance,” said Mann.

Mann adds the band’s trip to the school was four years in the making.

