Beckley travel plaza closed due to grease fire

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A grease fire at a fast-food restaurant early Friday morning closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fire broke out in the kitchen of the Burger King restaurant at the travel plaza about 6 a.m.

Firefighters from four fire departments responded.

The travel plaza is currently closed. Miller expects the service station and travel market section of the plaza to reopen later Friday.

The restaurants will be closed through the weekend.

