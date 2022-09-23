Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below.

Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint.

The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Zorick at 304-848-6108.

Bridgeport police need assistance in identifying car
Bridgeport police need assistance in identifying car(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Quiggle
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area. Including one at a home in...
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
Bridgeport shoplifter
Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

NCWV Airport ready for next phase of terminal project
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Block B
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Block B
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show Block A
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show Block A
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Block D
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Block D