Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below.
Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint.
The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Zorick at 304-848-6108.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.