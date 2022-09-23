Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below.

Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint.

The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Zorick at 304-848-6108.

Bridgeport police need assistance in identifying car (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

