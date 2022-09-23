Defendant accused of killing ‘Whitey’ Bulger pleads not guilty

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the defendants allegedly connected with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger pleaded not guilty in Clarksburg.

Sean McKinnon, 36, pleaded not guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleech Friday morning.

The other two men indicted last month in connection to Bulger’s death, Fotios Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, have not been scheduled for a hearing.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death in October of 2018 while all were incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, officials said Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, officials said.

Geas is still incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero is no longer being held at USP Hazelton but remains housed in the federal prison system.

Bulger was 89 years old when he died.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Three men indicted in connection to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death

Defendant allegedly connected to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death to be arraigned

