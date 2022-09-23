Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been one month since 37-year-old Jason Owens was killed by police at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort.

Definitive answers remain few and far between.

On August 24, U.S. Marshals went to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home to serve a warrant for Owens’ arrest and fatally shot him.

The Marshals say preliminary information indicated Owens pulled a gun on the officers, prompting them to shoot and kill him.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia. Preliminary information indicates that during the arrest attempt, the subject produced a firearm. As a result, law enforcement officers discharged their firearms striking the individual. Officers immediately rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived; however, the man succumbed to his injuries. No law enforcement officers or other persons were injured during the incident. The lead investigating agency for this incident is the West Virginia State Police.

U.S. Marshals of the Northern District of West Virginia on Aug. 24

Since then, State Police have been investigating the shooting.

However, despite repeated requests for information from 5 News, police have still not confirmed whether a weapon was found.

Eyewitnesses say Owens did not draw a gun.

5 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Junior Arnie Owens (Obituary of Jason’s father)

One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home (8/24/2022)

Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows (8/25/2022)

Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason” (8/29/2022)

Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers (9/9/2022)

