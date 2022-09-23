House Call: Friday Night Lights Clinic Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Friday night lights are back, and so are the threat of injuries on the football field. United Hospital Center is prepared with a clinic open to athletes every Friday night after the games. Here to tell us more is Joseph Fazalare, MD, orthopaedic surgeon.

1). What is the benefit of choosing the Friday Night Lights Clinic?

It is difficult to wait for a scheduled appointment to be seen once an injury occurs. Visiting the Friday Night Lights Clinic allows you to be seen by a medical provider sooner and a treatment plan can be started earlier. Members of our provider team specialize in sports medicine and can help you get the care you need. If your injury requires additional attention, our team can refer you to the appropriate UHC orthopaedic specialist.

It is a matter of convenience, as the Friday Night Lights clinic offers care without having to wait days or even weeks for an appointment. You also have the benefit of seeing a provider and getting answers all in one location. Our Friday Night Lights Clinic offers onsite services including X-rays, casting/splinting, bracing, and therapy. If surgery should be necessary, you will be referred to one of the orthopaedics surgeons for further treatment.

2). What type of injuries do you typically see during this clinic and how long is the initial visit?

We often see broken bones, muscle strains, ligament sprains, ligament tears, and other sports injuries. The initial visit including checking-in, evaluation, and treatment will take approximately one- and one-half hours to two hours.

3). Is it possible that a follow-up appointment or appointments may be needed?

Certainly, subsequent visits will depend on the type of injury and treatment plan needed. Often, these visits may take as long as 60 minutes, especially for multiple treatment areas.

You will find our Friday Night Lights Clinic, tonight and every Friday night until the end of the high school football season, located at UHC Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, at 227 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, the first building on your left as you enter the UHC campus. For more information, please visit www.wvorthocenter.com

