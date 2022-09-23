John Michael Taylor, 65, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. John was born in Weston on September 11, 1957, a son of the late William Jacob Taylor and Mary Catherine Brockleman Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was greeted in Heaven by his K-9 companion, Rosie, who passed three days before him. Forever cherishing their memories of John are his daughter, Jamie Taylor of Weston; two grandchildren: Jasmine Rowh and Johnathon Waggy, both of Weston; three great-grandchildren: Calliope, Alliana, and Daxton; three siblings: Shirley Moore and companion, Randy Roby, David Taylor and wife, Regina, Larry Taylor and wife, Susan, all of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. John worked for TA Chapman before becoming disabled. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the wild and wonderful mountains of West Virginia. He loved to ride his buggies anywhere that he could. John will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his two K-9 best friends: Rusty and Pip. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022. A graveside service will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Weston, WV, with Father Gary Naegele officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of John Michael Taylor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

