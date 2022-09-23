Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was the first day of fall, and it felt like it, as a cold front dragged cooler, drier air from Canada into our region, dropping temperatures into the upper-60s. Today, our area will still be under a cool air mass, resulting in mild, quiet conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, although we will see clouds building in the evening. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overnight, clouds will push in from out west, resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the 40s. Tomorrow afternoon, some of those clouds will break up, resulting in partly sunny skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s to low-70s, still feeling like October. Then, starting on Sunday morning, a low-pressure system and cold front out west will start moving in, bringing light, scattered showers at first. Then by Sunday afternoon, those showers will be on the heavier side, with a few thunderstorms likely. So a few non-severe downpours are likely. Those scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours. Most of the rain leaves overnight, after dropping up to 0.5″ of rain in some areas, but leftover moisture, and an upper-level pattern north of us, will then lead to partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. After Wednesday, a high-pressure system will keep our region partly cloudy and dry for the rest of the workweek. All the while, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-60s. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and partly sunny, Sunday will be rainy, and the last week of September will be mild and partly cloudy.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the afternoon. Clouds will increase in the evening and overnight hours, but our region will stay dry. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s, below-average for September. Overall, today will be mild and sunny. High: 66.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, below-average for September. Overall, tonight will be mild and quiet. Low: 46.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with breaks in the clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, about 5 to 10 degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, High: 71.

Sunday: The day starts with cloudy skies and light showers in the morning. Then during the afternoon and evening hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into our area, so expect some downpours in the area at times. However, no severe weather is expected. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s. Overall, Sunday will be mild and rainy, with thunderstorms pushing in at times. High: 71.

