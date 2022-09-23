Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | September 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a beautiful autumn day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures well below average, ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Although tomorrow morning will be chilly, an increase in cloud cover should keep us a few degrees warmer than this morning. Clouds will decrease a bit as we head into tomorrow afternoon, so expect some sunshine to poke through. Clouds will return later in the night ahead of a cold front coming in from the west; that front will start to push some rain showers into our area by early Sunday morning. Rain will be on-and-off throughout the day, potentially forming into some non-severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Winds could get a bit gusty within storms, and rain could be heavy at times. Despite this, we’re not anticipating any flooding concerns. Showers will taper off overnight into Monday morning, with maybe a stray shower or two sticking around in the higher elevations. Monday afternoon will be clearer, but high temperatures through the rest of the week will be held to the 60s, if not the upper 50s for some towns. Besides the small chance of a few light showers on Tuesday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 72

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 71

Monday: A few early AM showers; otherwise, partly cloudy. High: 67

