“A miracle”: Home improvements awarded to local veteran

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Titan Roofing teamed up with ABC Supply for the new roof giveaway. The companies say they had over hundreds of applicants that were in need of help. Only two of the applicants were chosen.

Gregory Klages, a retired veteran and giveaway winner, said how much this means to him to have won the giveaway.

He said so many things were preventing them for being able to get the roof fixed.

“My wife and I have been saving for a while to get our roof fixed,” Klages said. “It’s in bad shape and my daughter got sick over the summer had a heart issue, she’s got a new baby 1 year old now. Things just kind of stacked against us for a while. We weren’t able to do it and without this we never would’ve been able to have it done.”

Klages said how important his home is to him and his family despite it desperately needing repairs.

“Home is your everyday and every time it rains if it’s leaking or worried about it, you’re not just stressed but you’re just worried about the actual physical part of the roof caving in you know losing your house and we had no place else to go. We’ve been here 15 plus years, and this is home,” Klages said.

The two companies that worked together for the giveaway love to give back to the community.

Jeremiah Hawkins, Outside Salesman at ABC Supply in Morgantown, said how much it meant for the companies to not only be able to do this, but also being able to see the family’s reaction from winning.

“It struck a little spot in my heart you know. You can really tell just how much it means to him,” Hawkins said. “I mean he was at a loss for words, he couldn’t even express just how happy he is. I mean it just makes me feel better as a person to be able to give back and help. "

“I think the world of this gentleman and his company. This is a miracle as far as I’m concerned.”

The other winner of the giveaway will be getting his roof replaced next Wednesday.

