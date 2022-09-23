Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week 4 Virginia Tech

Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Outro
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Outro
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week four of Mountaineer Football, and with that, it’s week four of the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill

Towson Recap and Breakdown

Virginia Tech overview with an overview of Marshall transfer Grant Wells from Marshall graduate Tyler Kennett

Casey Kay’s keys to victory and Wolfman’s take on the Mountaineers

Final thoughts

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Quiggle
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area. Including one at a home in...
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
Bridgeport shoplifter
Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

WVU VT
WVU defeats Virginia Tech 33-10, retains Black Diamond Trophy
Offensive continues to look strong for the Mountaineers
The Mountaineer offense continues to improve
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Levi Teets
People’s Bank Player of the Week: Trinity’s Levi Teets
JT Daniels continues to impress in Graham Harrell's offense
JT Daniels continues to impress on and off the field for the Mountaineers