Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week 4 Virginia Tech
Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week four of Mountaineer Football, and with that, it’s week four of the Mountaineer World Kickoff Show Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill
Towson Recap and Breakdown
Virginia Tech overview with an overview of Marshall transfer Grant Wells from Marshall graduate Tyler Kennett
Casey Kay’s keys to victory and Wolfman’s take on the Mountaineers
Final thoughts
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.