NCWV Airport ready for next phase of terminal project

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the ribbon was cut on the new AeroTech Park by Gov. Jim Justice back on Aug. 20 and 3.1 million cubic yards of earth has essentially been moved to make way for the park, the project is still wrapping up.

North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said the massive project that totaled more than $18 million is right at the finish line.

“We’re still on a punch list, but it’s getting close,” said Rock. “We’re just about there.”

Getting officially done is good news for more reasons than the completion of the contract itself. It will set the stage for a host of additional ones.

“Eventually, we will have up to eight contracts dealing with what comes next. What’s up after this is the new terminal, ramps, aprons, taxiways, the infrastructure such as the parking lot and the access points to and from the facility,” said Rock, who pointed out the finished land will also provide a bevy of acreage for new and expanding businesses. “There are a lot of components that will spur this project into an even more efficient transportation facility and economic engine.”

Rock said by the latter part of October he hopes to see requests for proposals sent out for a contractor to put in the terminal. From there, he said things will ramp up once again.

“We hope to award a bid for construction of the terminal in December,” said Rock. “As far as construction, we plan on seeing that in the first quarter of 2023.”

As for the cost, Rock said he was hesitant to make any guess. The reason for that, he said, is that the fluctuation in the cost of materials, resources, and even equipment makes it an unknown until bids arrive.

“I can say for sure the terminal project will be in excess of $10 million, and we’re happy we have a $15 million grant to get this going,” said Rock. “It would be a lot more comfortable to be able to make really solid estimates, but prices are going everywhere on just about a weekly basis.”

The $15 million grant came from the Federal Aviation Administration in early July. That funding was the final piece of the puzzle even though the airport, which has netted $30-plus million in grants, will continue to seek more for their state-of-the-art terminal.

Currently, the terminal that has been in use for decades is 12,000 square feet. Not all of that building is used for servicing flights and passengers in a standard terminal capacity. The new terminal will be up to 45,000 square feet with everything geared toward serving the flying community.

“Once the terminal is done, then you will see work on the other parts such as the parking lot and the access points and more,” said Rock. “We hope to ring in the new year of 2025 with the terminal ready for business. That is worth shooting for.”

TranSystems is the project engineer. Local firm CEC will work with them and the project architect, said Rock.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.