St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week

Members of the St. Joseph's Hospital Surgical Technologists Team pose for a photo during...
Members of the St. Joseph's Hospital Surgical Technologists Team pose for a photo during National Surgical Technologists Week(WVU Medicine)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week.

Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24.

Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists for their contributions in the operating room.

“Our surgical technologists ensure that our surgery patients receive the best and safest care in the operating room,” said Skip Gjolberg, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We thank them for their hard work and dedication to the mission of St. Joseph’s Hospital to provide quality healthcare to our community.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria Quiggle
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
Bridgeport shoplifter
Bridgeport PD: Suspect in alleged shoplifting identified
Lifetime is about to begin filming several movies in our area. Including one at a home in...
Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont
The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at...
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Anthony DeMetro
Former W.Va. parole officer charged with sexual assault of two victims
Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed is the 2022 Pioneer Marching Band field...
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
NCWV Airport ready for next phase of terminal project
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle