St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week.

Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24.

Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists for their contributions in the operating room.

“Our surgical technologists ensure that our surgery patients receive the best and safest care in the operating room,” said Skip Gjolberg, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We thank them for their hard work and dedication to the mission of St. Joseph’s Hospital to provide quality healthcare to our community.”

