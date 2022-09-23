Stonerise Kingwood holds its own little Buckwheat Festival Parade

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The residents at Stonerise Kingwood, a nursing facility for both short-term and long-term care, got a taste of the Buckwheat Festival a bit early.

Members of the community came together for a small parade outside the facility.

CEO of Stonerise Kingwood, Terri Rodeheaver, said this was the second year holding the parade.

“Some of them are in circumstances right now where they can’t make it to the Buckwheat Festival festivities. So, we decided to have a Pre-Buckwheat Festival Parade. So, they could enjoy some of the festivities,” Rodeheaver explained.

She said it allowed residents to mingle and have company they don’t get to interact with.

However, their Buckwheat activities didn’t stop with the parade.

Marketing Director Jenni Gibson said it was only the beginning of their celebration.

“We’re going to do our own buckwheat cakes and sausage. We’re all going to chip in and grill. We got some Blackstones out to do the sausage and try our hands at some buckwheat cakes,” Gibson added.

They planned to play some games and do some other activities as well.

Gibson said some residents would be part of the actual festival’s parade on the facility’s float.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.