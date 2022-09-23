WVU defeats Virginia Tech 33-10, retains Black Diamond Trophy

BLACKSBURG, VA (WDTV) - WVU traveled to Blacksburg on Thursday to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.

Both teams started off the first quarter slow. It wasn’t until 3:19 left in the first quarter when either team would score, as Casey Legg would complete a 23 yard field goal that opened up scoring at 3-0.

In the second quarter, Marshall transfer quarterback Grant Wells found Kaleb Smith on a 28 yard passing touchdown in the corner of the end zone to give VT a 7-3 lead.

West Virginia would score two unanswered drives to close out the half with a 13-7 lead.

In the beginning of the second half, Casey Legg would again find the middle of the uprights with a 25 yard field goal, extending the Mountaineer lead.

Virginia Tech would answer with a field goal of their own, making the score 16-10, but the Mountaineers would hold the Hokies scoreless for the entirety of the 4th quarter.

WVU scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a 27 yard interception for a touchdown that sealed the game for West Virginia, 33-10.

With the win, the Mountaineers retain the Black Diamond Trophy and look to extend their two game winning streak next Saturday on the road vs Texas in their second Big 12 matchup of 2022.

