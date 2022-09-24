BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022.He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV and attended Grafton High School.He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Delores (Rich) Tucker of Jane Lew; sons Timothy Tucker and wife Sheila, of Memphis, Tennessee; Rodney Tucker and wife Kelly, Fairmont; daughter Cynthia Diggs and husband Reginald, of Grafton; and son Keith Tucker and wife Rachel, of Salem; six grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.Don proudly served his country from 1958 through 1962 in the United States Navy aboard the USS Truckee and USS Kirkpatrick. He later worked at Sandusky Metal Cabinets in Sandusky, OH and was sent to Memphis, TN to open a new plant, Sandusky Memphis Metal Cabinets. He later returned to WV in 1972 working at Brockway Glass, finishing his career as Detail Inspector for Pratt and Whitney, retiring in 2002.Don had a passion for his beagle dogs, Lady and Jenny, and was a long-time member of the UKC Beagle Club earning numerous awards and trophies. Don loved the outdoors, spending many hours hunting and fishing, and also loved time spent with his grandchildren.Don served the Lord daily and was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church of Arlington for over 50 years, serving as Sunday School Superintendent and Deacon.Condolences for the Tucker family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Joseph presiding. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard.

