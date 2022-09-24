First responders say child’s body recovered from river

UPDATE 6 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.(WSAZ) The search for a young boy first responders say drowned ended just before dark.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said first responders recovered the 12-year-old boy’s body on Saturday.

Fuller told WSAZ the boy was believed to be swimming near the shoreline of the Ohio River.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

The boy’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Fuller.

First responders conducted a nearly two-hour search on Saturday of the Ohio River near the East-Huntington bridge.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is an active search for a possible drowning victim Saturday afternoon.

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said they’re searching for a 12-year-old boy.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the call came in around 3:15 p.m.

First Responders are searching the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge.

