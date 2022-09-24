I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the rest area near mile marker 123.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

