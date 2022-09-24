I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County.

Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the rest area near mile marker 123.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.