Local shop chooses shirt design to supports ‘Autism Speaks’ foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carsyn Cunningham is a 26 year old artist that was diagnosed with autism when he was just three-years-old.

He has since learned to express himself and his vision of the world through artwork.

Recently that passion for art has paid off with his shirt design being selected by the hat and shirt shop.

T-shirt fundraiser for Autism Speaks foundation (Kheron Alston)

This design has been years in the making for Carsyn and he is just excited it has finally paid off.

“I originally made this back in 2018 and as you can see it didn’t really have this much detail on it but this year, I remade this, and it has the detail I was expecting it to have,” Cunningham said.

Making the decision to not only choose Carsyn’s design but help raise money and awareness for autism was a no-brainer for Rob Shotwell of the hat and shirt shop.

“When we found out that Carsyn had made the design for the front of the cover we wanted to use that design we thought we would tie it all together and bring some awareness to Autism and the foundation he supports ‘Autism Speaks’,” Shotwell said.

These shirts will be on sale for the upcoming week. If you are interested in buying a shirt you can call (740) 350-6356

