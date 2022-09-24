St. Peter The Fisherman Parish celebrates Sesquicentennial Jubilee

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRMONT , W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community came together to celebrate the 150 anniversary of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish.

A special mass was held to honor the Sesquicentennial Jubilee of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish.

The Parish’s Priest, Fr. Joe Konikattil, invited other priests from the area to do a mass with him for this milestone.

“I’m really honored and humbled to be the 16th pastor of this great church and shepherd the wonderful people of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish,” Konikattil said.

He emphasized that he was grateful for the assistance of all those involved in the mass, from fellow clergymen and women to choir members and parishioners.

“It is a Jubilee year, a time to celebrate. A time to celebrate our great faith that is handed down from Jesus,” Konikattil explained.

Following the mass, they held a dinner held next door.

The celebration was to continue on September 24 with music, games, and food.

“I am really happy to have a wonderful community, who is the pride and joy of my life here at Fairmont,” Konikattil said.

