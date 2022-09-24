WVU issues campus warning after shot fired

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University issued a campus warning after university officials say a shot was fired near a campus parking lot.

University Police received a report of a single shot being fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street around midnight Saturday, WVU said in a news release.

There is no ongoing threat to campus at this time, the release said.

University Police and Morgantown Police are working together to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information may be shared anonymously.

